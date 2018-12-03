Now Playing
Posted: December 03, 2018

Priyanka and Nick say I Do! 

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Rob Kim/Getty Images
By Martin Estee

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in India this weekend. They had two ceremonies - one was Christian and the other was Hindu.  

 

Priyanka posted a video of it on Instagram, and said, "It all began as a fierce song and dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love . . .

 

"And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love." 

 

(Check out the video and several pictures, here. And here are more pics.)

 

