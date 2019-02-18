Now Playing
Posted: February 19, 2019

Rapper TI stops reality show

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 31: T.I. performs onstage during Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL at State Farm Arena on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL)
By Nailz

T.I is a family man! If you haven’t noticed that by now you should take a look at his reality show “Family Hustle” on TV. He and his family are in the middle of filming a new season of the show and now production has come to a hault. The Rapper’s sister was involved in a bad accident and rushed to ICU. TIP made the decision to hold up on production. 

 
 
