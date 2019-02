Greg Doherty/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 10: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna arrive at her Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

By Nailz

It appears as Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian are not having a gladiator fight anymore in court. The former couple took to their Twitter accounts to let the world know.