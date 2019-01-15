Now Playing
Posted: January 15, 2019

Selena Gomez is BACK on Instagram and thanks for fans for their support 

WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 30: Selena Gomez attends the Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's world premiere of 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' at Regency Village Theatre on June 30, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
By Martin Estee

Selena Gomez has decided to get back on IG. Listen, girl. We ALL NEED A SOCIAL MEDIA BREAK. Good for you for taking it!

She thanked her fans for their support saying: "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming.

"Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

 
 
