Christopher Polk/Getty Images

WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 30: Selena Gomez attends the Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's world premiere of 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' at Regency Village Theatre on June 30, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

Selena Gomez has decided to get back on IG. Listen, girl. We ALL NEED A SOCIAL MEDIA BREAK. Good for you for taking it!

She thanked her fans for their support saying: "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming.

"Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."