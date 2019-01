Angela Weiss/Getty

By DJ Nailz (Marc Dixon)

Selena Gomez was NOT missing one of the biggest moments of her bestie’s life! She stepped out this past weekend to celebrate at the Bridal shower of her friend Courtney.

Selena sought treatment at mental health facility back in October of last year following an emotional breakdown. She was looking happy and upbeat at the bridal shower. She’s happy so we’re happy!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bs15s3qjhBz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link