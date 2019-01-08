Shaq Pays Funeral Costs For 7 Year Old Killed in a Drive-By Shooting

Rick Kern/Getty Images for American Expres

By Martin Estee

Shaq is helping the family of Jazmine Barnes, the seven-year-old girl from Texas who was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting last month, pay for her funeral.

Last week, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pledged his playoff game check to Jazmine's family, which should be about $29,000.