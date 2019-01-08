Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: January 08, 2019

Shaq Pays Funeral Costs For 7 Year Old Killed in a Drive-By Shooting

Comments
AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 14: Shaquille O'Neal Behind the Scenes of American Express Stage at Austin City Limits Festival on October 14, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for American Express)
Rick Kern/Getty Images for American Expres
AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 14: Shaquille O'Neal Behind the Scenes of American Express Stage at Austin City Limits Festival on October 14, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for American Express)

By Martin Estee

Shaq is helping the family of Jazmine Barnes, the seven-year-old girl from Texas who was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting last month, pay for her funeral.

 

Last week, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pledged his playoff game check to Jazmine's family, which should be about $29,000. 

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2019 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2019 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE