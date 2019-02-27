Now Playing
Posted: February 27, 2019

SHAQ IN THE NEXT AVENGERS MOVIE?

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 14: American Express Brings Together Rapper Travis Scott and Sport?s Legend Shaquille O'Neal at Austin City Limits Festival on October 14, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for American Express)
By Nailz

It’s no secret that Shaq is into the super hero world! He goes by the moniker of “Superman” and even starred in a couple movies himself Steel and Kazaam. The NBA Hall of Famer and Orlando Magic legend lit Instagram on fire when he posted a picture of himself as the Antagonist Thanos from Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” - in case you’re wondering. Shaq said he will NOT be playing in any Avengers movies. They’re already done filming.  

BLACK THANOS LOOKIN MUG

