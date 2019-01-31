Now Playing
Posted: February 01, 2019

Tattoo Fail #2 for Ariana Grande! 

Ariana Grande attends Billboard's 13th Annual Women In Music Event at Pier 36 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
By Martin Estee

What is happening with this tattoo thing? She just can’t get it right!

Ariana Grande got a hand tattoo that was supposed to say "7 Rings" in Japanese characters, but actually spells out the name of a barbecue grill.

 

She laughed it off when people started pointing out the mistake, but then she went and got it fixed. Or so she THOUGHT.

 

She got a new character added to the tatt. She posted a picture and said, "Slightly better . . . R.I.P. tiny charcoal grill. Miss you man. I actually really liked u."

 

Here's the problem: The tattoo isn't actually fixed. In fact, it might be worse. Because she added the character for "finger", and now it reads, "Japanese Barbecue Finger," or "Barbecue Grill Finger" . . . or something along those lines.

 

To be fair, "USA Today" says it can also be read as "Ring Seven Finger" or "Seven Finger Ring." So if I were Ariana, I think I'd just call that a win and leave it be.

 

 
 
