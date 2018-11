By Martin Estee

Last year, UPSIDE-DOWN Christmas trees that you hang from the ceiling went viral.

Well this year, there's a NEW super weird-looking solution in the battle to keep Christmas trees safe. There's a company that's selling HALF Christmas trees.

It's an artificial tree that's only got branches on top . . . the bottom is just a narrow pole on a stand.

Unfortunately, we could only find them on sale in the U.K. . . . but I suppose you could make your own with a machete and a spare 20 minutes.