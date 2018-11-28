The “Kardashian Kurse” - is there such a thing?

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for FIJI Water

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 09: Kendall Jenner attends the 2018 #REVOLVEAWARDS on November 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for FIJI Water )

By Martin Estee

Kendall Jenner was court-side cheering on her man Ben Simmons of the 76ers over the weekend, but some fans of the basketball team were not happy about her being there. They started a petition demanding she not attend anymore games. And here’s what’s even crazier…the petition has already garnered over 7,500 signatures.