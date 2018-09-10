The Rock Says He Should Have Been In ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Samir Hussein/WireImage

By Martin Estee

The movie "Crazy Rich Asians" was a ridiculously huge hit... would it have been even bigger though if "THE ROCK" was in it? He seems to think so.

Director JON M. CHU is friends with The Rock, because they worked together on "G.I. Joe: Retaliation".

On the red carpet of last night's "SAG Awards", Chu said The Rock called to congratulate him on the movie's success. However . . . "He was mad that I didn't call him for it.

"He was like, we're so proud, blah blah blah, why didn't you call me for this? So, next time."

But "Crazy Rich Asians" star Ronnie Chiang had a quick response . . . "The Rock is in like every single movie. Hey Dwayne, take a seat for one movie. Can you do that, for one movie? Can you give us our one thing?"

The Rock is Samoan on his mother's side.