Think Drake’s Cutoff Was Really As Accident?

By Martin Estee

I am not sure how I feel about this. Do I believe them? Because it seemed really coincidental that Drake’s "Grammy" acceptance speech got cut off right after he told the crowd that they don't NEED Grammys to be winners. But the official word is that it WAS a coincidence.

A representative for the show says there was a, "natural pause" in Drake's speech, which led producers to think he was finished. So they went to commercial.

He adds that they offered to let Drake go back out and finish his thoughts, but he told them he was happy with what he said and didn't have anything to add.