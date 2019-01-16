LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Jermaine Ainsley of Australia trains during a gym session at the Lensbury on November 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
See! This is why I don’t have any hobbies. I’ll fall off the wagon anyway AND they’re way too expensive. lol
According to a new survey, the average person can only stick with a new hobby for 16 months before three things get in the way: Work . . . our family responsibilities . . . and losing interest and motivation.
But during those 16 months . . . oh baby, we drop some cash. Here's the average amount that we spend on different hobbies while we're into them . . .
1. Gardening, $950.
2. Cooking, $805.
3. Going to the gym, $565.
4. Crafts, $453.
5. Cycling, $393.
6. Painting, $183.
7. Tennis, $200.
8. Yoga, $170.