Posted: January 16, 2019

This IS Why I Don’t Have Any Hobbies! 

- Estee “The Wake Up Show”

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Jermaine Ainsley of Australia trains during a gym session at the Lensbury on November 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Dan Mullan/Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Jermaine Ainsley of Australia trains during a gym session at the Lensbury on November 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

See! This is why I don’t have any hobbies. I’ll fall off the wagon anyway AND they’re way too expensive. lol 

According to a new survey, the average person can only stick with a new hobby for 16 months before three things get in the way: Work . . . our family responsibilities . . . and losing interest and motivation.

 

But during those 16 months . . . oh baby, we drop some cash. Here's the average amount that we spend on different hobbies while we're into them . . .

 

1. Gardening, $950.

 

2. Cooking, $805.

 

3. Going to the gym, $565.

 

4. Crafts, $453.

 

5. Cycling, $393.

 

6. Painting, $183.

 

7. Tennis, $200.

 

8. Yoga, $170. 

 

 
 
