By Martin Estee

See! This is why I don’t have any hobbies. I’ll fall off the wagon anyway AND they’re way too expensive. lol

According to a new survey, the average person can only stick with a new hobby for 16 months before three things get in the way: Work . . . our family responsibilities . . . and losing interest and motivation.

But during those 16 months . . . oh baby, we drop some cash. Here's the average amount that we spend on different hobbies while we're into them . . .

1. Gardening, $950.

2. Cooking, $805.

3. Going to the gym, $565.

4. Crafts, $453.

5. Cycling, $393.

6. Painting, $183.

7. Tennis, $200.

8. Yoga, $170.