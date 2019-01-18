Upcoming Movie About Longtime Childhood Game, Monopoly. 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Kevin Hart attends the WSJ Tech D.Live at Montage Laguna Beach on November 13, 2018 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal and WSJ. Magazine)

By Martin Estee

I don’t even think I’ve ever finished an entire game of Monopoly. But I’m still super excited to see this movie and even more excited to hear that Kevin Hart is going to star in it! Hasbro's upcoming, live-action "Monopoly" movie is happening!

It's been in development for a decade now, so apparently this is a sign that it's actually getting off the ground. "Sources" say that the latest storyline is about a woman and her son who use a time-traveling house to rewrite their own family history, and stop a corrupt businessman in the process.