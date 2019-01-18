Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: January 18, 2019

Upcoming Movie About Longtime Childhood Game, Monopoly. 

This sounds like it’d be fun! 

Comments
LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Kevin Hart attends the WSJ Tech D.Live at Montage Laguna Beach on November 13, 2018 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal and WSJ. Magazine)
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street
LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Kevin Hart attends the WSJ Tech D.Live at Montage Laguna Beach on November 13, 2018 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal and WSJ. Magazine)

By Martin Estee

I don’t even think I’ve ever finished an entire game of Monopoly. But I’m still super excited to see this movie and even more excited to hear that Kevin Hart is going to star in it! Hasbro's upcoming, live-action "Monopoly" movie is happening!

 

It's been in development for a decade now, so apparently this is a sign that it's actually getting off the ground. "Sources" say that the latest storyline is about a woman and her son who use a time-traveling house to rewrite their own family history, and stop a corrupt businessman in the process.

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2019 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2019 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE