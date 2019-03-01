Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 01, 2019

Wait, So Now Travis Scott Is Cheating Too?

Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By Martin Estee

OMG. Now there are rumors going around that Kylie's been cheated on by Travis Scott.

Not with Jordyn Woods though. That we know of, at least. Heck, anything's possible at this point.

Travis flew home from his tour on Wednesday to surprise Kylie and their daughter Stormi. But at some point in the day, Kylie supposedly found "evidence" that Travis was cheating, and they got into a huge fight.

 

So Travis canceled last night's show in Buffalo, New York so he could stay back in L.A. and deal with it.

 

 Travis Tweeted that he bagged on the show due to an illness. 

 
 
View All
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2019 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2019 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE