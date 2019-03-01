Wait, So Now Travis Scott Is Cheating Too?

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By Martin Estee

OMG. Now there are rumors going around that Kylie's been cheated on by Travis Scott.

Not with Jordyn Woods though. That we know of, at least. Heck, anything's possible at this point.

Travis flew home from his tour on Wednesday to surprise Kylie and their daughter Stormi. But at some point in the day, Kylie supposedly found "evidence" that Travis was cheating, and they got into a huge fight.

So Travis canceled last night's show in Buffalo, New York so he could stay back in L.A. and deal with it.

Travis Tweeted that he bagged on the show due to an illness.