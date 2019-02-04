I was ALL ABOUT ADAM LEVINE and his NO-SHIRT self!

Jeff Roberson/AP

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

By Martin Estee

Maroon 5 kept it super safe playing thier hits like "Harder to Breathe" and "This Love", before Travis Scott, who did "Sicko Mode", came out... bleeps and all.

A few minutes after his cameo, Big Boi came out fabulous as all heck wearing a massive fur coat, to sing a little bit of "The Way You Move".

And then, after he exited the stage, it happened: During "Moves Like Jagger", Adam took off his shirt.

The show got a lot of online hate. Even some celebrities took shots. Lebron James was unhappy with how little time Travis Scott was given.