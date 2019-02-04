Now Playing
I was ALL ABOUT ADAM LEVINE and his NO-SHIRT self!

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.
Jeff Roberson/AP
By Martin Estee

Maroon 5 kept it super safe playing thier hits like "Harder to Breathe" and "This Love", before Travis Scott, who did "Sicko Mode", came out... bleeps and all.

 

 A few minutes after his cameo, Big Boi came out fabulous as all heck wearing a massive fur coat, to sing a little bit of "The Way You Move".

 

And then, after he exited the stage, it happened: During "Moves Like Jagger", Adam took off his shirt.    

 

The show got a lot of online hate. Even some  celebrities took shots. Lebron James was unhappy with how little time Travis Scott was given.

 

 
 
