I was ALL ABOUT ADAM LEVINE and his NO-SHIRT self!

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.
Maroon 5 kept it super safe playing thier hits like "Harder to Breathe" and "This Love", before Travis Scott, who did "Sicko Mode", came out... bleeps and all.
A few minutes after his cameo, Big Boi came out fabulous as all heck wearing a massive fur coat, to sing a little bit of "The Way You Move".
And then, after he exited the stage, it happened: During "Moves Like Jagger", Adam took off his shirt.
The show got a lot of online hate. Even some celebrities took shots. Lebron James was unhappy with how little time Travis Scott was given.