Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: January 03, 2019

Why Kardashian Surrogate is Different This Time Around

Comments

By Martin Estee

Kim and Kanye are expecting their fourth child with a surrogate. Kim has had major health issues with her pregnancies so she decided this was a better route. So why is the family using another surrogate this time around? Because the one who gave birth to Chicago was pregnant with her own child. 

The super fit and healthy 20-something year old gave birth to her son on Christmas Eve. This is her third child with her husband of five years.

No word on who Kim  and ‘Ye are using, but we know she’ll be another fit-obsessed woman and they will be highly involved. 

Summary]
 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2019 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2019 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE