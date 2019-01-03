Why Kardashian Surrogate is Different This Time Around

By Martin Estee

Kim and Kanye are expecting their fourth child with a surrogate. Kim has had major health issues with her pregnancies so she decided this was a better route. So why is the family using another surrogate this time around? Because the one who gave birth to Chicago was pregnant with her own child.

The super fit and healthy 20-something year old gave birth to her son on Christmas Eve. This is her third child with her husband of five years.

No word on who Kim and ‘Ye are using, but we know she’ll be another fit-obsessed woman and they will be highly involved.

Summary]