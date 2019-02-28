Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Actor Will Smith attends the Centerpiece Gala Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

By Martin Estee

Will Smith is doing a show for Facebook called "Will Smith's Bucket List", where he completes crazy challenges like skydiving, dancing in Bollywood movies and doing standup with comedian Dave Chappelle. The first episode went online yesterday.

And his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith also has her own Facebook show, Red Table Talks - that's the one Jordyn Woods will be on tomorrow. She feels like her life has been ruined. Lots of people don't know, but Jordyn is really close to the Smith family. She refers to Will Smith as her "uncle."

Remember Jordyn signed an Non-disclosure Agreement when she started with KUWTK so this could play a role in what she's allowed to say.