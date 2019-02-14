Will Smith Was Offered Role in Matrix, but Turned It Down!

Lars Baron/Getty Images

By Martin Estee

Will Smith turned down playing Neo in "The Matrix" . . . but he says it wasn't totally his fault, because the pitch for the movie was CRAZY, and it didn't make ANY sense.

He says they tried to explain to him that thing where he'd jump, then stop in the middle of the jump, and they'd have cameras all around him so the audience could get a 360-degree view of him as he was paused in the air.

Will adds, "So I made 'Wild Wild West'." And we all know how THAT turned out.