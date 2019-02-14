Now Playing
Posted: February 14, 2019

Will Smith Was Offered Role in Matrix, but Turned It Down!

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 25: Actor Will Smith takes a selfie as Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) McLaren F1 Team MCL33 Renault passes him during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on November 25, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Lars Baron/Getty Images
By Martin Estee

Will Smith turned down playing Neo in "The Matrix" . . . but he says it wasn't totally his fault, because the pitch for the movie was CRAZY, and it didn't make ANY sense.

He says they tried to explain to him that thing where he'd jump, then stop in the middle of the jump, and they'd have cameras all around him so the audience could get a 360-degree view of him as he was paused in the air.

 

Will adds, "So I made 'Wild Wild West'." And we all know how THAT turned out.  

 
 
