Drew Angerer/Getty Images

By Martin Estee

Vitaminwater just announced a new contest where they'll pay someone $100,000 if they give up their phone for ALL of 2019.

And you have to take a LIE DETECTOR at the end to prove you stuck to the rules.

If you did, you get $100,000. If you only made it six months, you get $10,000.

But they don't want you to be totally screwed in case of emergencies, so they'll be giving you a, quote, "1996-era cellular telephone" that you can use for calls.

If you want to enter the contest, you need to post on Twitter or Instagram and say how you'd use your year if you didn't have your smart phone, and use the hashtags #NoPhoneForAYear and #Contest. Entries are due by January 8th.

(Buzzfeed)