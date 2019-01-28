Now Playing
Posted: January 28, 2019

XXXTentacion’s son is born

SUNRISE, FL - JUNE 27: Fans leave items at a makeshift memorial outside the XXXTentacion Funeral & Fan Memorial at BB&T Center on June 27, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Jason Koerner/Getty Images
By DJ Nailz (Marc Dixon)

It’s only been 7 months since Xxxtentacion was murdered in South Florida. That summer afternoon his fans were crushed to hear that news. Over the weekend the late rapper’s mom took to her social media to announce the arrival of her son’s first child. His girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time of X’s death in June, gave birth to a baby boy named Gekyume Onfroy on Saturday (January 26th). She shared the baby news on the Instagram Stories. “Yume has officially arrived.”
 
 
