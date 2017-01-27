Chris Brown Says Deuces to Soulja Boy Fight 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Recording artist Chris Brown performs onstage during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The long a waited fight between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy is now a figment of our imagination.



According to Soulja Boy, He called Brown’s manager last night about the fight and was told that Chris will not be signing the contract.

Soulja Boy took to Twitter went in on Chris Brown an said

“Can’t believe this n***a scared to fight me sign the contract B***h A** n***a set up the boxing match”,

In addition, Soulja Boy said:

"I caught two fades in the streets since this whole beef s**t and I won both fights I guess Chris must heard and got scared lol come on boy,” he continued. “N***a talked all that S**t just to back down and not sign the paper work. Not about that life. No action. Don’t wanna hear about this ever."

Chris brown manager call my manager last night sand said the fight is off and he's not signing contract. Don't ask me about the shit no more — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) February 20, 2017